The International Police Science Association (IPSA) has released the list of countries that are performing best in terms of policing. The list is titled World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI).

Internal security, according to the WISPI, is a conceptualised term of conflict between the state and insurgency groups within a nation's borders. Its broader definition went beyond any factor, process or shock that can destabilise or threaten the state.

The association then explained that the broader definition gave room for the inclusion of traditional internal security issues such as the insurgency, terrorism and civil unrest, as well as other areas of internal violence like organised crime, violent crime, citizen perceptions of safety and riots, as well as governance issues and many others.

Denmark

Denmark performed best on the WISPI, with an overall score of 0.84, a score shared by Finland, Norway and Singapore. Denmark scored above average for all four Index domains, with the best process, the third best legitimacy, and the seventh best outcomes scores.

However, Denmark received a score of 0.69 in the capacity domain, which gives it a ranking of 62nd in the domain, the 3rd lowest score in the Europe region. Overall, it was the highest ranked of the five Nordic countries, all of which are ranked in the top 15 of the Index.

Finland

Finland has a very similar score profile to its fellow Nordic country, Denmark, sharing the top overall score of 0.84. Like Denmark, Finland had excellent scores on the process, legitimacy, and outcomes domains, but only a slightly above average score on the capacity domain.

Finland scored the best of any country on the legitimacy domain with a score of 0.91, the second highest process domain score, and the tenth highest score on the outcomes domain.

Norway

Norway also had the best overall score on the WISPI, with above-average scores on all four of the Index domains. Norway has the fifth highest process score and the second highest scores in both the legitimacy and outcomes domains.

Unlike Denmark and Finland, Norway was ranked within the top 50 countries in the capacity domain, the only Nordic country to do so. It had a relatively high armed forces rate with 467 police officers per 100,000 people, second only to Singapore among the top five countries.

Singapore

Singapore also recorded a score of 0.84, and was the only country not classified as a full democracy to feature in the top five. Singapore scored well on every Index domain, with the best outcomes score, the ninth best process score, and the fifth best legitimacy score.

Singapore was the only country other than the Netherlands in the top five that had a capacity score in the top 50, and arguably the only country that performed extremely well across every single indicator and domain in the Index.

Netherlands

The Netherlands was the fifth-best performing country on the WISPI, and the only country with a population greater than ten million to be ranked in the top five, and along with Spain and Australia, one of only three countries with a population greater than 15 million to be ranked in the top ten.

The Netherlands scored above average across all four Index domains, but did particularly well on the process domain, where it ranked eighth. It also had the highest capacity score of the top five countries, ranked 29th overall.

