The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a scheme that has given many people life-changing opportunities. Despite the fact that some are calling for the scrapping of the scheme, others can't forget how NYSC has changed their lives. Many have found love and got engaged during their service year.

Legit.ng presents eight Nigerian that found love and got engaged during their service year.

1. Balo and his soulmate

Balo and his soulmate warmed hearts on social media as video of their proposal went viral. The young man took public marriage proposals to the next level with what he pulled off as he asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.

He pretended he was about to faint from a serious stomach ache. His performance initially threw the lady into confusion as she became fidgety, calling for help around and asking people to stop filming but help her lover from crashing.

As the lady was still in a state of confusion, the young man went on his knee, removed the ring and popped the question. He got a yes and the lovers hugged and kissed affectionately.

2. Nelson Ishike and his heartthrob

A Nigerian man identified as Nelson Ishike found the love of his life at the NYSC orientation cam in Jigawa.

When he found Rosemary, he was certain that she was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

The young man took to his Facebook page to reveal that their relationship started after they met during NYSC orientation camp in Jigawa.

He shared photos of their engagement, announcing to his Facebook family that she had accepted his marriage proposal.

3. Mohammed Alhaji-Musa and Hauwa Yahaya-Bagudu

Mohammed Alhaji-Musa and Hauwa Yahaya-Bagudu began their love journey after meeting at NYSC orientation camp.

According to the Nigerian man, he met Hauwa when they were on kitchen duty at the camp. He said he fell in love with her after noticing her kindness and respect to people.

The lovebirds are married now.

4. Mark Makafan Odi and the love of his life

Mark Makafan Odi and Felicia Haruna met at the Mangu NYSC orientation camp in Plateau state where they began their love journey.

The young man, who is from Kogi, was in the same platoon with Felicia, who hails from Kaduna state.

They got married two days after their passing-out from national service.

