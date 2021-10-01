President Buhari has directed an increase in the number of N-Power beneficiaries in order to reduce the unemployment level in Nigeria

The Nigerian leader on Friday, Octover 1, increased the number of beneficiaries from 500, 000 to 1,000,000

Buhari in his nationwide address said he is committed to lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years

Legit.ng gathered that the president disclosed this in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 61st independence on Friday, October 1.

In the address shared by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina on Facebook, Buhari explained that this was due to the positive impact of our Social Investment Programs.

He said:

"Out of this, 510,000 have started the programme while the competitive selection process for onboarding the outstanding 490,000 beneficiaries is in progress."

Confirming the development, President Buhari said his administration remains committed to the plan to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Source: Legit