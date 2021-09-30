To continue in the actualisation of his Next Level agenda, President Buhari has appointed a new MD of FMC, Bida

Dr Usman Abubakar was on Thursday, September 30, appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new medical director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Bida, Niger.

Abubakar's appointment was contained in a letter signed by Olorunnimbe Mamora, the minister of state for health, on Thursday.

The president said the appointment will help his Next Level vision. (Photo: Aso Rock)

The appointment, which came after the expiration of the tenure of FMC's former boss, Dr Muhammad Usman-Aminu, takes effect from Tuesday, September 14, The Nation reports.

Buhari's message to the new appointee

Congratulating the new appointee, President Buhari said in the letter that the new position will help support his Next Level agenda.

The letter read partly:

“It is expected that you will not only work hard to ensure that the hospital continues to provide quality healthcare but endeavour to improve on the achievements and leave your mark of progress on the institution.

“I also urge you to justify the confidence reposed in you by this appointment and work with all stakeholders for industrial peace and harmony in support of Mr President’s Next Level Agenda.”

PM News reported that in his response, Abubakar said:

“I promised to uphold the code of ethics of the Medical profession and that of the Civil service."

