The federal government's efforts to build a database for Nigerians have been quite impressive despite many Nigerians yet to enrol

The most recent figure from NIMC shows that at least over 60 million Nigerians have been captured since its inception in 2020

In fact, the government revealed that from its estimate, there are over 190 million SIMs so far linked to NIN

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a stern warning to Nigerians yet to have their Subscriber Identity Modules(SIM) cards linked with their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to do so before the Sunday, 31st, October deadline.

According to the commission, those yet to comply will no longer be able to use their lines upon the expiration of the deadline.

NCC issued this warning in a statement after the conclusion of the second edition of the Telecoms Consumer Town Hall radio program, held on Wednesday.

The statement further revealed that anyone without a NIN record in the National Identity Database (NIDB) will no longer be ab le to obtain a driver licence and international passport.

Part of the statement reads:

"NIN-SIM Integration: NCC sensitizes telecom customers on October 31 Deadline. The NCC advised telecoms users to connect their NINs with their SIMs before the Federal Government's October 31, 2021 deadline.

“Shortly, persons without NIN will be denied access to essential services that play critical roles in their life, such as obtaining a driver's license or passport."

Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC's Director of Public Affairs, in the statement also encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the NIN-SIM integration effort's extension until October 31, 2021, by enrolling with NIMC, getting their NINs, and linking them to their SIMs.

Adinde said:

"It is worth noting that Sections 27 and 29 of the National Identity Management Commission Act of 2007 require the usage of a National Identification Number to access certain government services.

"This is comparable to the usage of a Social Security Number and a National Insurance Number in the United States of America and the United Kingdom, respectively, for accessing services."

NIN vs Subscribers base

According to National Identity Management Commission(NIMC), as of the end of August, there were at least 63 million unique NIN records in the National Identity Database (NIDB).

In a different report, NCC had explained each unique NIN corresponds to three to four phone lines, implying that approximately 190 million lines have been linked.

Earlier this month, the Director-General of the NIMC Mr Aziz Aliyuhe, said they are focusing on attaining the 184 million target set for it by the federal government in the next four years with a monthly target of 5 million enrollments.

Step-By-Step Guide on how to Download and Print Improved NIN Slip

Meanwhile, on Thursday, April 1, Legit.ng had previously explained how to link the NIN with SIM cards in this report.

According to the information released by NIMC, Nigerians who want to get the improved NIN slip should take the following step:

Download the NIMC MWS app by going to either apple store or google play store. URL to Google play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nimcmobile URL to Apple store: https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/nimc-mobileid/id1500621463.

