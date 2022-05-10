Millions of Nigerians are still unable to make calls despite the fact that they have submitted their NIN for reactivation

According to reports, this is as a result of problems from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said NIMC was overwhelmed and its systems could not handle large volume of requests made

Many Nigerians are still unable to make calls weeks after submitted national identification details for reactivation.

This has been attributed to faulty and overwhelmed verification systems operated by telecom companies and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) despite the fact that they have submitted their NIN for reactivation.

Premium Times reports that the glitch means millions of users have been unable to make calls since April 4 and many businesses have been hit. Customers say short codes, apps or web services provided by MTN, Airtel and Glo, for NIN verification, have been largely faulty and unresponsive.

It added that telecoms firms blame NIMC for the slow and inefficient process.

Also, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), claimed NIMC was overwhelmed and its systems could not handle large volume of requests made.

The overwhelmed and faulty platforms have resulted not only in reconnection delays but also in mix-ups.

