As the Nigerian government work to resolve its faceoff with airline operators, workers in the aviation sector have begun a two-day warning strike

The workers are concerned that their various demands are not being met despite repeated efforts to seek resolution

In a press conference, it was revealed that no fewer than five agencies will partake in the protest

Employees of various agencies under the Ministry of Aviation have begun a two-day warning strike from Monday to Tuesday, the Tribune reports.

During a demonstration on the issue, Mr Dauda Nanbol, Chairman of the FCT National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), said that the move was required because the unions’ strike notices had gone unheeded.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) are among the agencies engaged in the protest.

Murtala Muhammed Airport Credit: NNMA

Source: Facebook

Nanbol stated that efforts by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to settle the difficulties have not yielded any beneficial results.

He said:

“Consequently, our unions have no alternative than to embark on an industrial action to press home our demands for justice and equity.

“Especially, considering the long-suffering, patience and forbearance on the part of our members.

“Accordingly, all workers in NAMA, NCAA, NiMet and NCAT are hereby directed to embark on a two-day warning strike from Monday to Tuesday.

“Should the warning go unheeded, an indefinite strike shall be called soon after,”

NiMet Chairman speaks

Alao Adesina, NiMet Chairman and President of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), praised the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for implementing the 10% Consequential Adjustment.

According to Adesina, the initiative helped FAAN Conditions of Services stand out from the competition.

He praised the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), which is set to undertake talks with unions soon, pending a decision on the bureau.

Uzor Oluchi, NUATE-NiMet branch, said the NSIWC had been negotiating with the agencies for seven years.

He said that for the various agencies within the Ministry of Aviation, the Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment has remained unimplemented since 2019.

“Workers in all aviation organisations including FAAN and AIB are hereby directed to support and cooperate with the unions to ensure full compliance and success of the warning strike.

“Air travelling public, all aviation business, including the foreign airlines are informed of the above circumstance and should review their itineraries and schedules accordingly."

Economic meltdown: FG appeals to airline operators to reconsider planned strike

Recall that following the announcement by airlines to shut down operations on Monday, May 9, the federal government called on operators to reconsider their decisions.

This appeal was made by the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika via a statement issued by his special assistant on public affairs, James Odaudu, on Saturday, May 7 in Lagos.

According to the statement, the minister acknowledged the difficulties being faced by airline operators over the incessant increase in the cost of aviation fuel.

