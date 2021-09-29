Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tega was one of the highlights of the Shie Ya Eye season following her escapades with fellow housemate, Boma

Tega's husband also became popular after he showed her support regardless and then granted an interview expressing shock at her actions

In a post which has made rounds on social media, Tega's husband has urged everyone to address him by his name and not just as her man

Big Brother Naija star, Tega's husband, Ajeboh has got people speculating if all is well with their marriage.

The father of one who showed immense support for his wife early on when she was in the Shine Ya Eye house is already tired of being referred to as her husband.

Tega's husband became quite popular after showing support for his wife when she kissed a housemate during a game.

He also granted an interview where he suddenly revealed how pained he was over what his wife did with fellow housemate Boma in the house.

In a post which has made rounds on social media, Tega's husband revealed that he would liked to be addressed as Ajeboh, his real name.

This came after Tega in an interview said that all was well between them.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

sauceprince1:

"Lol. But you’re TEGA’s Husband."

evelyn____xx:

"You did not know this when you were using her name to chase clout shey? Tega husband."

dubbyleeofficial:

"Oga you are Tega's husband, is Tega that we know."

unified_wale:

"E don spoil, lmao."

loveli_leo:

"I thought y’all reconciled, or was it scripted????"

crucifi_x:

"Don’t tell me this man has become a celebrity too?"

utobaby:

"I knew this marriage was over."

Boma apologises to Tega's husband

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Boma Akpore finally bowed to pressure from viewers of the show and apologised for his actions with married ex-housemate, Tega Dominic.

The reality star was a guest at Classic FM 97.3 and he opened up about his encounter since he stepped out of the BBNaija house.

In a different portion of the interview, the ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate maintained that everything that played out between him and Tega was simply a script. He said it was bound to start and finish in the BBNaija house.

