Ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate Boma has apologised for his actions with Tega while gunning for the N90 million prize in Biggie’s house

During an interview at Classic FM, the reality star disclosed that he was faced with hate comments and death threats after reconnecting with the world

Boma, however, maintained that what happened with Tega wasn’t real as it was simply a script they both stuck to

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Boma Akpore, has bowed to pressure from viewers of the show and apologized for his actions with married ex-housemate, Tega Dominic.

The reality star was recently a guest at Classic FM 97.3 and he opened up about his encounter since he stepped out of the BBNaija house.

Boma noted that he’s grateful to have undergone a mental evaluation before facing the world as he wouldn’t have been able to deal with all the negative comments that have come his way.

BBNaija's Boma says he's been getting death threats, apologises to Tega's hubby, family. Photo: @its_tegadominic/@bomaakpore

The US-based star explained that it felt hurtful to find out that many people loved him at the start of the show but only turned their backs following his involvement with Tega.

Boma also disclosed that he has been getting death threats that have gotten his mum worried about his safety.

In a different portion of the interview, the ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate maintained that everything that played out between him and Tega was simply a script. He said it was bound to start and finish in the BBNaija house.

A remorseful Boma also used the opportunity to offer his sincere apologies to Tega’s husband and her family members.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The apology from the reality star stirred different reactions from BBNaija fans on social media.

Read comments below:

uche_ronald said:

"I so much love Nigerians sha. I wish we can face this government with this kinda Energy."

ogbonna_cecilia said:

thereal_tvav ment don land you to death threat.. Mr okro man."

thereal_tvav said:

"Handling someone's wife on national reality show and you was rehearsed? This guy must be high."

unique_jaybee said:

This guy apologize and stop the nonsense stories. Of everyone to act with it's someone's wife.

Boma reads Instagram comments following exit from BBNaija house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Boma captured the moment he went through his Instagram DM folder in a video shared on social media.

Just like fellow ex-housemates, Boma had to read a mix of positive and negative comments from viewers of the reality show.

Two individuals called out the reality star for allegedly sleeping with Tega while he was in the BBNaija house.

