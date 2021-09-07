Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tega shocked Nigerians with some of her 'intimate' sessions with Boma who has also been evicted from the show

Tega had earlier told her colleagues that her partner, AJmoney was comfortable with anything she did in the house, but a recent interview with her husband proved otherwise

AJmoney in an interview that has made the rounds on social media revealed that he is sad and broken over the way his woman conducted herself in the house

Tega, Peace, Boma and Michael made their way out of the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday, September 5.

Tega and Boma's exit came as a huge relief to a lot of Nigerians who have been dragging them over the kisses and intimate sessions they had in the house.

Tega's husband breaks silence over her conduct in the house Photo credit: @its_tegadominic/@ajmoney001

Source: Instagram

Tega had disclosed to her colleagues that her hubby was fine with anything she did in the house except sleeping with another housemate.

Tega's husband shares his part

In a recent interview sighted on Instagram, Tega's husband, AJmoney disclosed that he is broken and sad over the things his wife did in the house with Boma.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, she proposed that she do anything in the house except sleep with another man which he kicked against and they eventually agreed that she conducts herself like a married woman.

AJmoney continued by saying that he has no idea why she chose to spend time with another man and noted that she has always been God-fearing.

He further said that Tega has always been a good girl and has never been disobedient to him since they got married.

Despite how disappointed Tega's hubby is, he still solicited support for her and hoped that they will be able to work through it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

izyodutola:

"Omo this man is a virtuous man ooooo, see him still defending his wife. Wow!"

zizi_perfection:

"Confused Man, looking for pity, with your plenty inconsistent stories."

gudfella213:

"She’s not responsible!!!!!!"

ngovanisa28:

"She has been very very God fearing until she found true love (Boma)."

pretty_petite_thing_:

"Why is he granting interviews? What sort of man is this? You’re using your wife’s shamelessly to be popular."

Cubana Chiefpriest slams Boma

Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest joined the growing list of BBNaija fans to condemn the relationship between Boma and his married co-star, Tega.

Cubana noted that it was in poor taste for Boma to sleep with a married woman then publicize it to other housemates while mocking Tega about her private parts.

Not stopping there, the self-styled celebrity barman went ahead to explain just how big of a deal it is to be intimate with a married woman.

Source: Legit.ng