The first professor of education in the northern part of Nigeria, Adamu Baikie, has reportedly died at the age of 94. The report says the academic died at his residence in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Professor Baikie was an academic, a distinguished educationist and an administrator. He was a former vice chancellor at different universities in Nigeria and abroad.

Adamu Baikie, the first professor of education in northern Nigeria, dies Photo Credit: @ishaqsamaila5

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that his death was confirmed by his eldest son, Major (rtd) Muhammad Adamu, on Friday, December 12.

Muhammad disclosed that the late professor was survived by five children and noted that his burial arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course.

His demise has been mourned by some Northerners on social media. Below are some of their letters:

Ishaq Samaila shared the news of his demise:

"The first Professor of Education in Northern Nigeria, Adamu Baikie, has died at the age of 94. He was a pioneer in educational leadership and made significant contributions to the development of education in the region."

See his tweet here:

Chidi Odinkalu mourns:

"Yesterday, #Africa lost a true titan in education. Born in Kano, NW #Nigeria, Prof Adamu Baikie was the 1st Prof of Education from #NorthernNigeria; pioneer lecturer, @abuzaria4all; former Vice-Chancellor @uniben & University of Lesotho & pioneer VC, @OfficialNSUK. He was 94.

See his tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng