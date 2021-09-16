Big Brother Naija star, Tega in an interview stated that her actions with Boma in the house was a means of distraction from her grief

The mum of one said that she has mended things with her husband and their marriage has moved on

Tega also noted that married people can go for the show and not necessarily do the things she did in the house

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tega faced a lot of backlash after videos of her and Boma doing intimate stuff surfaced online.

A lot of people were worried for her marriage, but all seems to be well with Tega and her husband according to revelations in an interview.

Tega advises married people to go for BBNaija Photo credit: @itstega_dominic/@bigbronaija

Tega and her husband made up

According to Tega, she finally got a chance to meet with her husband after her media rounds and it felt good to see him after staying away for almost three months.

She noted that he does not feel any different towards her, they have had conversations and made up which has put them in a better space.

Married people on BBNaija

Tega urged married people to go for the BBNaija show because what played out between her and Boma was a personal decision.

She continued by saying that she and Boma had conversations and planned out the things they would do together as a script which was also a form of distraction for her.

Tega who noted that she was sane and aware of what she was doing in the house revealed that she almost opted for a voluntary exit.

According to her, she had family issues, missed her son and she lost her mum just before the BBNaija process began.

Her plan with Boma was to distract her from the grief she went into the house with.

Tega would have won

The mum of one bragged that she would have actually won the N90m grand prize if she had stayed till the final day.

She also chipped in that before going for the show which she had wanted for five years, she could not come up with a strategy and just went in being herself.

Boma apologises to Tega's family

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Boma Akpore, bowed to pressure from viewers of the show and apologised for his actions with married ex-housemate, Tega Dominic.

Boma noted that he was grateful to have undergone a mental evaluation before facing the world as he wouldn’t have been able to deal with all the negative comments that have come his way.

The US-based star explained that it felt hurtful to find out that many people loved him at the start of the show but only turned their backs following his involvement with Tega.

