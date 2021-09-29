Ridwan Oyekola popularly called the Scorpion has said life has not been easy for him despite winning the World Boxing Federation (WBF) title

He said he received N10 million cheque from Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state but not all the money got to him

According to the Scorpion, he doesn't have a car of his own and goes about with e-hailing taxis; he has urged the federal government to come to his rescue

The World Boxing Federation (WBF) international super featherweight champion, Ridwan Oyekola, has revealed that life hasn't been easy for him despite his achievement.

Oyekola who is popularly called the Scorpion spoke with @bbcnewsyoruba to share his plight, saying he doesn't have a car of his own.

Ridwan Oyekola the Scorpion said life hasn't been easy for him despite winning the World Boxing Federation (WBF) title. Photo credit: @bbcnewsyoruba

How he started as a boxer

The Scorpion said he started training as a boxer after he was beaten in front of his girlfriend by a man in Ibadan.

According to the Scorpion, the humiliation he experienced at the hands of the boxer made him lose his girlfriend who was disappointed in him.

Hawking chicks

The Scorpion said he would receive chicks on debt in Ibadan and travel to Lagos to hawk them. But he stopped the business after falling into floodwater which killed all the chicks.

In his words:

"I fell inside floodwater one day when I was hawking. I was in debt after all the chicks died and I couldn't continue with the business."

Meeting his manager

The Scorpion started riding a commercial motorcycle and that was when he met his manager, Sola Afford, who was his passenger at the time.

Afford asked him to stop riding the motorcycle and he got him a professional boxing licence.

N10 million cheque from Governor Seyi Makinde

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state for giving him N10m when he won the World Boxing Federation (WBF) title.

The Scorpion, however, noted that the amount he received from the N10 million the governor gave him can't be disclosed to the world.

In his words:

"The world knows that Governor Seyi Makinde gave me N10 million. I'm the first boxer that a governor would be giving N10 million. But the amount I received from the cheque that was written in my name can't be disclosed to the world."

The boxing champion said he was given a brand new Jaguar car but he had an accident with it, and since then he has been moving about with e-hailing taxis.

He said he doesn't have N100,000 in his account and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to come to his rescue.

