An American woman who was said to have been brain-dead has given birth to a baby while still on life support

Adriana Smith was nine weeks pregnant when doctors at Emory University Hospital Midtown confirmed she was brain-dead

However, she has put to bed through a caesarean section and the baby boy named Chance weighs 08kg

Adriana Smith, an American woman who became sick while pregnant, has delivered her baby through a ceserian section.

Adriana delivered the child at Emory University Hospital Midtown, where she has been on life support since February.

Adriana Smith's baby was delivered through a CS. Photo credit: WXIA via 11Live.

Source: UGC

Adriana's ordeal started when she was 8-weeks pregnant and became sick with severe headaches.

She had gone to a hospital and back then, but she was discharged shortly after. It was later discovered that she had blood clots in her brain, which led to her being declared brain-dead.

Due to the pregnancy, doctors at Emory University Hospital Midtown placed her on life support, pending when she would give birth.

Laws in Georgia, where she was hospitalised, forbid ab;ortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy when cardiac activity has been detected.

Adrian Smith delivered of her baby

Adrian, who is a registered nurse, had remained on life support for nearly four months before the baby was prematurely delivered on Friday, June 13.

The baby boy she gave birth to is named Chance, and he weighed 08kg. Adrian's mother, April Newkirk spoke about her daughter emotionally. She said the baby is expected to be okay.

She said, as quoted by 11alive:

"He's expected to be OK. He's just fighting. We just want prayers for him. Just keep praying for him. He's here now."

Adrian will be taken off life support on Tuesday, meaning she will not have the chance to see her child.

Her mother said:

"It's kind of hard, you know. It's hard to process. I'm her mother," she said. "I shouldn't be burying my daughter. My daughter should be burying me. If I could say one more thing to her, I guess I would tell her that I love her and that she was a great daughter."

The mother described her daughter as a great person and a good nurse. She said those she used to care for contacted her and offered their support.

She noted:

"She was a ray of light. She loved to travel, she loved her family. She's a good mom. And she wanted to advance her education. She loved people. Someone wrote me on Facebook, said that she took care of them ... (during a) lung transplant and she was amazing. And even after she wasn't their nurse, she still continued to check on them. I think it means a lot that people reach out to me through email, text messages, Facebook, social media. That says something about her. That says that she was a great person. That, that says a lot. This is a lot. She was special. From the time I had her, she was special, very smart."

Apart from Chance, Adrian has another child, a son who believes her mother has been sleeping since February.

Adriana Smith was declared brain-dead while pregnant. Photo credit: 11Live

Source: UGC

Pregnant woman dies as hospital allegedly demands N500k deposit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man lost his pregnant wife after he was unable to afford the N500,000 that a hospital asked him to pay as a deposit.

The hospital reportedly insisted that the man must raise the money before his pregnant wife would be attended to.

Due to his inability to pay the money, his wife died, leaving him alone with their other children who are still young.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng