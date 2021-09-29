A visually impaired man and ex-Nigerian boxer, Stephen Ugboo, has cried out for help as he begs for alms to survive

Ugboo claimed he won a gold medal at the 1974 British Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand

According to the Nigerian man, he is struggling with life due to his condition and can't feed if he doesn't beg for alms

A former Nigerian boxer, Stephen Ugboo, has urged people to come to his rescue as he begs for alms to survive.

Ugboo, who has gone blind, claimed he is a National Sports Festival (NSF) gold medalist who also won a gold medal at the 1974 British Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Stephen Ugboo has called on Nigerians to help him. Photo credit: Igbere TV - IGTV

Source: Facebook

In a video that was shared on Facebook by Igbere TV - IGTV, the veteran boxer could be seen wearing his medals and pleading for help.

According to him, he defeated a boxer from New Zealand by a knockout during the British Commonwealth Games.

He has appealed to the Nigerian government to give him a walking stick that is given to visually impaired people.

A quick check by Legit.ng confirmed that Eddie Ndukwu (featherweight) and Obisia Nwankpa (light-welterweight) were Nigeria’s only gold medalists at the 1974 British Commonwealth Games.

Social media reacts

Many Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their reactions.

Murtala Idris Hussaini said:

"Omg. I wish, I have the financial capability to locate this man at the moment. Those who represent NIGERIA both home abroad should not be left to waste away just like that, May Almighty God locate you our hero."

Daramola Raphael commented:

"Medal or no medal. For now, He's helpless & begging. And he is our brother. Nothing stops anybody from assisting him. It is more blessed to give."

John Omitiran wrote:

"People should learn how to plan their lives without necessarily depending on anybody. Not even on government. Take ur destiny into ur hand. Learn a trade, start a business while u are young and vibrant. Sportsmen/women have short lifespan. Plan ur life."

Emenike Obianwu Owelle said:

"But how can you be wearing gold medal and still be begging, I don't understand."

