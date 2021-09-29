Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has reacted to the recent responses regarding the position of the Northern Governors Forum on power shift

According to him, the South cannot dictate for the North what to do and who they should vote for, during 2023 elections

El-Rufai added that the South should be willing to negotiate and agree with the North if it want power and not use force to demand for power shift

The Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has clarified the position of Northern Governors Forum on power shift.

Speaking with selected journalists on Monday, September 27, El-Rufai said no one should assume that they can sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and decide what the north should do or who the north should vote for, Daily Trust reported.

He made this statement in reaction to the demand of the Southern counterparts who have demanded that their region must produce Nigeria’s next president.

El-Rufai noted that if the south wants power, it should be prepared to sit with the north, dialogue and negotiate then agree on who should be voted but not use compulsion to demand power shift.

“We are not saying there cannot be rotational presidency, it can be done but you have to come and sit with the politicians in the north and dialogue and then we agree to give our support to the south but no one has the right to sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and say whether northerners want it or not, they must relinquish power to the south, that is wrong, it is not how we do politics and in fact, it is foolish.”

Earlier, the Northern governors had said rotational presidency was against Nigeria’s constitution.

Recall that in August 2020, el-Rufai said the next president of Nigeria should come from the south, a report by The Cable also indicate.

He had said that:

“Let the southerners also have eight years.”

