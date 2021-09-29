It was a war of words at the inauguration of a completed project in Port Harcourt, Rivers on Tuesday, September 28

The heated exchange was between Governor Nyesom Wike and the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio

The battle was majorly about which public official is doing better on what political platform in the country

The inauguration of the Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria Police Protection Unit in Port Harcourt, Rivers on Tuesday, September 28, became an avenue for a war of words between Governor Nyesom Wike and the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The grand event was graced by the president who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman; Chairman, Senate Committee, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, and other notable government officials, The Nation reports.

Wike said Akpabio became uncommon under PDP (Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike)

During his speech, Akpabio noted that he will not join others to lobby Governor Wike into the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that the ruling party has enough problems to deal with at the moment, PM News added.

The minister went on to state that he will only describe Wike as a performing governor when he joins the APC.

His words:

“I will not join others to lobby you to the APC. We have enough problems in the APC already.

“Because you are not yet in APC, I won’t call you a performing Governor. When you come over to the APC, I will call you a performing governor."

Responding, Governor Wike compared both parties by saying that he will not defect from “where there is malaria to a place where there is cancer”.

The Rivers governor noted that Akpabio became an uncommon governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and not on the platform of the APC.

He, therefore, urged the minister to return to where he was uncommon.

Wike said:

“I thought we came to inaugurate this project. I didn’t know Akpabio will turn it into a political campaign. I prefer to stay where there is malaria to where there is cancer. Malaria is treatable but cancer at the fourth stage is not treatable. I don’t want to die now”.

“Akpabio, you became uncommon governor under the PDP. You are not uncommon under the APC. Come back to where you became uncommon. Or would you say you are uncommon now as a minister?”

Watch your mouth before I teach you a lesson, Nigerian governor threatens Buhari’s minister

Meanwhile, Wike had threatened to teach Akpabio a lesson for criticising governors in the South-South geo-political zone.

Wike issued the threat on Friday, March 12, when he inaugurated an office complex his administration built for the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Port Harcourt, Nation reported.

The governor said the minister has no right to question what governors from the region were doing with 13% oil derivation.

