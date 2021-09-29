Dr Ahmed Audi has confirmed the fears of some Nigerians that several security operatives are aiding bandits in their operations

The boss of the NSCDC noted that some personnel in the various security agencies give vital information to criminal elements

Many Nigerians have in the past, questioned how bandits, terrorists and criminals known the movement of security operatives

FCT, Abuja - The Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, has said some security services personnel serve as informants to criminals.

The CG stated this at the stakeholders’ summit on the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in Abuja, on Tuesday, September 28.

Dr Audi noted that there is a need to engage all stakeholders in the society as a way of stopping criminal elements. Photo credit: NSCDC

Daily Trust quoted him as saying:

“You will agree with me that the nefarious activities of these criminal elements are being strengthened not only by informants within security formations but equally those within the society.”

Meanwhile, Reuters news agency reports that bandits killed 22 Nigerian security personnel in an attack on a remote army base in northwestern Sokoto state last weekend.

Quoting a member of the state assembly, Aminu Gobir, the news agency reports that 17 bodies were recovered on Sunday, September 26 and an additional five were found on Monday, September 27.

He said the dead were 14 soldiers, five police officers and three members of the NSCDC.

How Nine Nigerian soldiers escaped the attack

In a related development, nine Nigerian soldiers fleeing the attack were rescued by Nigerien troops.

The Nigerian soldiers were rescued at Basira, a border village under Gidan Roumdji district of Niger Republic, on Friday, September 24.

Although the attack took place in the early hours of that Friday, the information did not filter in until Sunday, September 26 as the area is affected by the telecommunication shutdown currently in force in the state.

Nigeria at the point of extinction, says Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that Nigeria is at such a point of extinction that only God, not man, can reverse the impending disintegration of the country due to insecurity.

Wike made the comment at an Interdenominational Church Service in commemoration of Nigeria's 61st Independence Anniversary at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, on Sunday, September 26.

The Rivers state governor said it is regrettable that at 61, Nigeria still grapples with leadership failure.

