Bandits invaded the palace of Alhaji Ahmadu Attahiru, the Emir of Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, on Tuesday.

Details of the attack are still sketchy but a palace source told Daily Trust that the monarch was absent when the gunmen struck.

The source said the attack took place around Maghrib prayers.

The Emir reportedly left Kagara for a programme in Minna, the state capital, on Monday.

Daily Trust learnt that the mobile network Service in Kagara was disconnected on Friday.

“I cannot give you the details now. The people who called this evening are no longer reachable again. The network in Kagara has been disconnected since Friday.”

“I believe even those who called went to bush to access network But it is true that the palace of Emir of Kagara was attacked,” a Minna-based indigene of Kagara told Daily Trust.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to get details and revert.

Source: Legit.ng