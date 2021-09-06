Dr Mahmud Aliy, district head of Wawa community, has been kidnapped by suspected bandits in Niger state

According to reports, the district head was kidnapped in his palace around on Saturday by the criminals

The Nigerian police have confirmed the incident, adding that their men were already on the trail of the suspects

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the district head of Wawa community in Borgu kingdom, Niger State, Dr Mahmud Aliy.

The district head was kidnapped in his palace around 9.30pm on Saturday.

Niger District Head has been kidnapped by bandits. Photo: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

According to a source, the gunmen stormed the palace with different weapons and went straight to the community leader’s room after he had retired to bed.

Our correspondent learnt that the hoodlums picked Aliy in the presence of his wives without beating or hurting anyone.

The source noted that the kidnappers had yet to contact the family.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident, adding that the police were already on the trail of the suspects.

“The police tactical team and members of a vigilance group in the area have been deployed for a manhunt of the hoodlums with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the culprits,” the PPRO added.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have continue to react to the news. In his reaction, Audu Bulama Bukarti wrote:

"Zamfara State has announced that the NAF has conducted aerial bombardment on the camp of Dankarami, a notorious bandit leader, where fleeing terrorists were killed. Meanwhile, BBC Hausa reports that terrorists have committed three high-profile abductions in three separate states.

"A senior traditional ruler was kidnapped in Niger and another was abducted in Jigawa as were the wife & children of member of the Katsina State Assembly. Jigawa is a worrying indication as the state had relatively been calm, but violent incidents there have recently been growing."

