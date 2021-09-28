Nigerians have been pre-informed of impending fuel scarcity over the strike that will be embarked upon by petrol tankers

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) on Monday, September 27, threatened to go on strike starting from Friday, October 8

PTD's national chairman, Otunba Salman Oladiti, who spoke with Nigerian Tribune on Monday, September 27, said the association will not fail to embark on the industrial action if the federal government fails to meet its demands.

Among the demands the union is making is the reconstruction of all the bad portions of the roads, limiting the loading capacity to 45,000 litres, and enforcement of safety valve devices on trucks.

“By the end of this week, if nothing is done about our demands, we will go on strike proper on the 8 of next month.

“Before now, we gave government ultimatum of 21 days, 14 days and 7 days. But, due to intervention, we suspended it.

“This time around, we don’t need to give notice again. We will act on what we have suspended before."

