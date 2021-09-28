President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a letter to the Senate for the confirmation of five commissioner-nominees to fill vacant positions at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The Nation reports that he also urged the upper chamber to confirm another nominee for appointment as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

President Muhammadu Buhari has made fresh appointments for ICPC, RMAFC. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered the president’s requests were contained in two separate letters read by Senate president Ahmad Lawan on the floor at plenary.

The report says that President Buhari in one of the letters explained that his request for confirmation of his nominees for appointment in ICPC was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The nominees for appointment in ICPC are:

1. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (southwest)

2. Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-south)

3. Alh. Goni Ali Gujba, Yobe (Northeast)

4. Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (Northeast)

5. Senator Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (Southeast).

The nominee for the Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC):

1. Engr. Mohammed Sanni Baba - Bauchi state.

The president said the request to confirm the nominee was made in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

