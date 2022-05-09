It is no more rumour - Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is interested in taking over President Muhammadu Buhari's seat in 2023.

In fact, Emefiele in a suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja through Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), is praying for a declaration that he is not bound to resign to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, The Nation reports.

As the sole plaintiff in the suit, the CBN governor mentioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami as respondents.

Part of his prayer to the court is to determine whether Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is not inconsistent with Section 137 (1)(G) of the 1999 Constitution.

Part of the basis for the application reads:

“That the plaintiff has aspiration to seek election to the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and participate as a candidate in the upcoming 2023 elections.

“That section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides that: ‘No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election’.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“That the plaintiff verily believes that he is not affected by these provisions, as he is not a political appointee as envisaged by the above provisions of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“That the Central Bank of Nigeria is entirely (100 percent) owned by the Nigerian Federal Government, and therefore constitutes a government agency with the meaning and intendment of Section 318 of 1999 Constitution.”

Source: Legit.ng