There has been much excitement in the Legit.ng's newsroom as the publication has been recognised as one of the many local and international publications supporting this year's World News Day on Tuesday, September 28.

What is World News Day?

The aim of World News Day is to celebrate and support journalists and their readers who strive to make the world a better place using facts and understanding.

On this World News Day, celebrated on Tuesday, September 28, the campaign draws attention to how important credible journalism is to provide trusted information about climate change.

World News Day: Legit.ng is Nigeria's only publication joining other top world-class media houses to highlight climate change crisis. Photo: WorldNewsDay.orf

According to the World News Day website:

"More than 460 news organisations will unite to drive the message that credible journalism matters if people are to make informed decisions about our planet."

Who is participating in World News Day this year?

Among a long list of prestigious publications such as The Washington Post, Reuters and AFP to name a few, Legit.ng's sister websites, South Africa's Briefly News, Kenya's Tuko.co.ke and Ghana's Yen.com.gh also joined the initiative, brought to you by the World Editors Forum (WEF) and The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF).

Legit.ng is the only Nigeria-based media among the participating media houses determined to spread climate change awareness.

This year's World News Day is sponsored by Google News Initiative, Lippo Group, and in-kind supporters Global News and Cision.

President of the World Editors Forum and editor-in-chief of The Straits Times, Warren Fernandez, said journalists and readers need to know how they can make a difference to save the planet and what other people and organisations are doing to do so.

"World News Day is when we go behind the scenes and get the inside story. Of how communities are served when journalists do their jobs," Fernandez said.

Chair of The Canadian Journalism Foundation, Kathy English, said there's no bigger story that matters more to the people than the climate change crisis.

"World News Day 2021 focuses on this defining challenge of our times and the important role journalists play in providing vital facts about the future of our planet and its peoples."

Legit.ng is also a UN Sustainable Development Goals Media Compact partner

In February this year, Legit.ng reached another major milestone by joining the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Media Compact.

The publication will now play a critical role in raising awareness about the SDG.

It is a special privilege that the UN extends to leading media organisations around the world to partake in the collective responsibility of making the world a safer and better place, as envisioned in the SDG agenda.

Before joining the UN’s SDG Media Compact, Legit.ng had already contributed to the SDG through its consistent coverage of life-changing human-interest stories, alongside Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes that have positively impacted the lives of many to date.

