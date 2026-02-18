Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Only 20 Per cent of Nigeria’s Waste Managed, Environmental Engineers Speak Out
Nigeria

Only 20 Per cent of Nigeria’s Waste Managed, Environmental Engineers Speak Out

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Only 20% of Nigeria's waste is managed, threatening health and sustainability
  • Urgent engineering solutions are needed to tackle Nigeria's environmental crises
  • New NIEE leadership emphasised innovation and commitment to sustainable development

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering environmental issues.

FCT, Abuja - Environmental engineers have raised concerns that only 20 per cent of Nigeria’s waste is properly managed, despite the country generating about 32 million tonnes of solid waste yearly.

As reported by The Nation, the experts cautioned that this situation threatens public health, economic growth, and the nation’s long-term sustainability.

Environmental engineers warn that only 20% of Nigeria's waste is properly managed, highlighting serious public health and sustainability concerns.
Photo credit: NIEE - The Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers
Source: Facebook

The warning was a key message at the 15th inauguration of the national chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) in Abuja, the nation's capital city.

At the event, themed “Engineering Sustainable Nigeria,” top engineers, government officials, and academics emphasised that environmental neglect is no longer merely an ecological issue but a critical national development challenge.

Outgoing chairman emphasises sustainable engineering

Engr. Nureni Adegboyega, the outgoing NIEE national chairman, described the ceremony as more than a routine leadership transition, highlighting it as a renewed commitment to sustainable, engineering-led solutions.

His words:

“This ceremony represents not only a transition in leadership, but also a renewed dedication to the mission that binds us, engineering sustainable solutions for a better, healthier and more resilient Nigeria. It is with confidence and optimism that I pass the baton to Engr. Caius Ikem Umekesiobi, the 15th National Chairman."

Nigeria faces urgent environmental challenges

In his inaugural speech, the new national chairman, Engr. Caius Umekesiobi, warned that Nigeria is confronting interconnected environmental crises affecting millions of citizens. He highlighted urgent national challenges, including flooding, climate-related disasters, poor waste management, weak recycling systems, declining water quality, pollution, rising energy demand, ecosystem degradation, and biodiversity loss.

Umekesiobi said:

“These challenges are not abstract. They affect health, livelihoods and economic growth. They threaten our national development goals and the future generations."

Despite the risks, he described the situation as an opportunity for leadership and innovation.

He added:

“Environmental engineers must innovate, lead and define Nigeria’s sustainability trajectory. Our mission is to engineer sustainable development and create a healthier environment for the country."

Source: Legit.ng

