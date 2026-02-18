Only 20 Per cent of Nigeria’s Waste Managed, Environmental Engineers Speak Out
- Only 20% of Nigeria's waste is managed, threatening health and sustainability
- Urgent engineering solutions are needed to tackle Nigeria's environmental crises
- New NIEE leadership emphasised innovation and commitment to sustainable development
FCT, Abuja - Environmental engineers have raised concerns that only 20 per cent of Nigeria’s waste is properly managed, despite the country generating about 32 million tonnes of solid waste yearly.
As reported by The Nation, the experts cautioned that this situation threatens public health, economic growth, and the nation’s long-term sustainability.
The warning was a key message at the 15th inauguration of the national chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) in Abuja, the nation's capital city.
At the event, themed “Engineering Sustainable Nigeria,” top engineers, government officials, and academics emphasised that environmental neglect is no longer merely an ecological issue but a critical national development challenge.
Outgoing chairman emphasises sustainable engineering
Engr. Nureni Adegboyega, the outgoing NIEE national chairman, described the ceremony as more than a routine leadership transition, highlighting it as a renewed commitment to sustainable, engineering-led solutions.
His words:
“This ceremony represents not only a transition in leadership, but also a renewed dedication to the mission that binds us, engineering sustainable solutions for a better, healthier and more resilient Nigeria. It is with confidence and optimism that I pass the baton to Engr. Caius Ikem Umekesiobi, the 15th National Chairman."
Nigeria faces urgent environmental challenges
In his inaugural speech, the new national chairman, Engr. Caius Umekesiobi, warned that Nigeria is confronting interconnected environmental crises affecting millions of citizens. He highlighted urgent national challenges, including flooding, climate-related disasters, poor waste management, weak recycling systems, declining water quality, pollution, rising energy demand, ecosystem degradation, and biodiversity loss.
Umekesiobi said:
“These challenges are not abstract. They affect health, livelihoods and economic growth. They threaten our national development goals and the future generations."
Despite the risks, he described the situation as an opportunity for leadership and innovation.
He added:
“Environmental engineers must innovate, lead and define Nigeria’s sustainability trajectory. Our mission is to engineer sustainable development and create a healthier environment for the country."
Expert harps on environmental sustainability
Legit.ng earlier reported that Engr. Azeez Agoro said environmental impact assessment (EIA) remains a fundamental pillar in ensuring sustainable development.
Agoro, the 6th chairman of the NIEE, Lagos state chapter, explained that engineering has the power to address the greatest challenges of every era, equipping humanity with the measures to enhance the quality of life.
He stated that safety and regulatory compliance must be taken seriously, adding that environmental protection is a shared duty among stakeholders - government, industries, communities, and individuals.
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.