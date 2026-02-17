The Nigeria Revenue Service will roll out an E-Invoicing and Electronic Fiscal System

Businesses with annual turnover between N1 billion and N5 billion must go live by July 1, 2026

Compliance enforcement is scheduled to begin in early 2027 following a post-implementation review

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has announced plans to introduce a new electronic invoicing platform aimed at improving tax administration for medium-sized businesses across the country.

As reported by The Sun, the agency said the E-Invoicing and Electronic Fiscal System (EFS), also referred to as the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS), will be rolled out in phases beginning in January 2026.

Businesses with annual turnover between N1 billion and N5 billion must go live by July 1, 2026. Photo: NRS.

Source: Facebook

NRS discloses affected businesses

It reportedly stated in a statement that businesses with annual turnover between N1 billion and N5 billion will follow a structured implementation timeline.

This will start with stakeholder engagement in January 2026, followed by a pilot phase, and culminate in a mandatory go-live date of July 1, 2026.

The agency said the digital transition is expected to reduce invoicing errors, prevent loss of receipts, and ease manual accounting processes.

Separate timeline for small businesses

It added that smaller businesses classified as Emerging Taxpayers will join the platform by July 2027.

The NRS noted that the initiative is designed to strengthen tax administration and improve transparency in business transactions.

After the system becomes operational, participating companies will undergo a post-go-live review in late 2026, while compliance enforcement is scheduled to begin in early 2027.

Portal for e-invoicing

Through the online portal, accessible at einvoice.nrs.gov.ng, taxpayers will be able to register, generate invoices, and monitor transactions electronically. The agency said this is intended to minimise paperwork and ensure proper documentation of business activities.

Analysts say the introduction of the EFS signals a broader push to modernise Nigeria’s fiscal system by integrating medium and small enterprises into a more efficient and transparent tax framework.

The NRS advised affected businesses to begin early preparations and complete registration ahead of the mandatory implementation date to ensure smooth compliance.

The system allows electronic registration, invoicing, and transaction tracking. Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

About the new tax laws

Nigeria’s new tax laws take effect from January 1, 2026, with JRBEA and NRSEA already active since June 26, 2025

Meanwhile, there have been misconceptions and false narratives about the new tax laws introduced by President Bola Tinubu, especially from political opponents and critics of the administration.

The laws which is expected to reform tax collection and administration in Nigeria promises reliefs for low-income earners and improved revenue for the country.

FG clarifies claims of 25% levy on building materials

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has responded to misconceptions and political misinterpretation of the newly implemented tax laws.

The government clarified that the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 does not impose a 25% tax on building materials, construction funds, or bank balances.

The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee also dismissed viral claims that the law will begin in 2027, as it explains several exemptions and reliefs included in the new tax law.

Source: Legit.ng