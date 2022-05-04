American based comedian Trevor Noah keeps flying the African flag high with his impressive achievements

The Daily Show host recently made history by becoming the first African to host the White House Correspondent dinner held on Saturday, April 30

During the event, Noah took some low jabs at US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump

Trevor Noah became the centre of attention at the Saturday, April 30, 2022 White House Correspondent dinner. The award-winning South African comedian lit up the prestigious event with his jokes, including one aimed at President Joe Biden.

The Daily Show host also made history by becoming the first African to host the event. The annual event was put on ice three years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

According to Mail Online, Trevor aimed at President Joe Biden. The comedian made jokes about the Biden Administration's failure to combat inflation which is now at its highest in 40 years. He said:

"You know, I think ever since you've come into the office, things are really looking up. Gas is up. The rent is up. Food is up. Everything."

The comedian also commended America for its media freedom. He pointed out that it's not in many countries where you get to roast the sitting president and get away with it, reports Marca.com.

"In America, you have the right to seek the truth and speak the truth, even if it makes people in power uncomfortable. Even if it makes viewers or readers uncomfortable. I stood here tonight and I made fun of the president of the United States and I'm going to be fine."

The media personality also took time to thank members of the media for risking their lives in trying to give the world accurate and factual news. He made an example of journalists who have braved the war in Ukraine to show people what's on the ground.

Africans have headed to social media to celebrate Trevor. Many hailed him for continuing to put the continent's and South Africa's flag on the world map.

@gvbrkr said:

"Trevor was amazing; both his jokes & serious comments were spot on."

@MbokodoZAR commented:

"Trevor Noah is doing amazing! Our best export to the world, showing every African child that it is indeed possible to live your wildest dreams."

