The much-anticipated zoning of the presidency to the southern part of the country may remain a mirage

The governors from the north on Monday, September 27, resolved that they would not support a rotational government

Simon Lalong, the Plateau state governor, made this known after an emergency meeting in Kaduna state

Kaduna, Kaduna - Amid calls for the zoning of presidency to the south in 2023, the governors of the 19 states in the north have finally revealed their position.

Channels TV reports that the governors on Monday, September 27, opposed the call by their southern counterparts that the presidency should be zoned to the south in 2023.

The northern governors have opposed the rotational presidency to the south in 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that the resolution was made when the governors held an emergency meeting with traditional rulers in the region at the Government House in Kaduna state.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state, who is the chairman of the forum, read out the communique containing the resolutions on behalf of his colleagues.

The governors said that zoning the office of the president as being agitated by southern governors is against the provisions of the 1999 constitution, as amended.

According to him, any president elected must meet the constitutional requirements which include scoring the majority votes, and polling at least 25% of the votes cast in two-thirds of the 36 states of the federation.

Speaking on the security of the region, the northern governors commended the ongoing military onslaught against bandits and insurgents in parts of the North.

They decried the alleged high level of conspiracies perpetrated by some judicial officers in releasing and granting bail to arrested criminals.

Northern governors, monarchs take a position on VAT, open grazing ban

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that following the controversy generated on the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) and the ban on open grazing, governors of the 19 northern states and traditional rulers from the region converged in Kaduna for an emergency meeting.

It was reported that the meeting, which has gone into a closed-door-door session, is expected to discuss and take a position on the Value Added Tax (VAT) controversy, ban on open grazing by southern governors and the security challenges bedeviling the region.

Governor Lalong, who chaired the meeting, said the forum takes a critical look at burning national issues which included the VAT and others and took decisions that would affect the region positively.

