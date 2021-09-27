The organisers of the BBNaija show upset quite a lot of Nigerians after they fake evicted Pere and Angel only for them to play an intense game for one of them to get into the finals

The outrage was further intensified when votes result surfaced online and fans realised that Pere beat Angel by a wide margin and the game was unnecessary

Actor, Frederick Leonard has taken to social media to call out the show organisers demanding that they let people's votes count and Pere goes back into the house

When Ebuka announced that the Sunday night eviction will come with a twist, little did BBNaija fans know that it would be an upsetting one.

Pere was called first and his eviction turned out to be fake as he was taken to the white room in the house, he was shortly joined by Angel who was fake evicted as well.

Frederick and Pere are both Nollywood actors

Source: Instagram

According to Biggie, one of them would make it back to the house as the fifth finalist after playing an intense game.

Pere's fans took this in good faith until the voting scores emerged and it got everyone infuriated seeing that Pere beat Angel with a wide margin of votes.

Frederick Leonard reacts

One of the numerous people who reacted to Biggie's twist was Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard.

The movie star on his Instagram page, shared a photo of how fans voted for their fave and likened Biggie's twist to Nigerian politics.

He questioned why the show organisers made people vote if they knew that it would not count, he also asked what will happen if Pere loses even though his votes automatically qualified him as a finalist.

Calling the game baseless and unnecessary, Leonard urged the show organisers to do the right thing and let Pere go back into the house as a finalist so that they do not discredit the show.

"So If @pereegbiofficial Loses the Puzzle in the White Room Will he Go HOME? Even Though he Won on VOTES? #bbnaija LISTEN, People went out of their way, to put in the Work and VOTE because u Made Us BELIEVE OUR VOTES WILL COUNT. Better Do the Right Thing and Let the Winner on VOTES go back into the House as A Finalist, So you do not Discredit A show that has The Backing and Viewership Support of Millions Across the continent of Africa."

See the post below:

Reactions

blessingonwukwe:

"It just doesn't make sense."

unbeatable_queen:

"This country has a long way to go.. everything is wrong. The govt, citizens, corruption everywhere."

decharlyne5:

"Being a pere Fan is not for the faint hearted, we have fainted during evictions, during task and today we had a mini heart attack."

sandy_kayc:

"Biggie even had the nerve to show the poll."

