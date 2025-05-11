Pope Leo XIV’s unveiling of his official portrait and signature on 10 May marks a significant return to traditional papal elements, just two days after his historic election

The Vatican officially unveiled Pope Leo XIV’s portrait and signature on 10 May, just two days after his historic election, marking a return to traditional papal elements.

The presentation of these symbols offers insight into the theological priorities and pastoral style the newly elected pope intends to embrace.

Pope Leo XIV’s traditional papal vesture

The formal portrait revealed the 69-year-old pontiff donning traditional papal vesture, including the red mozzetta (short cape), embroidered stole, white rochet, and golden pectoral cross.

These elements stand in contrast to the simpler style favoured by his predecessor, Pope Francis, indicating a reaffirmation of longstanding papal traditions.

Papal signature reinforces historical convention

Accompanying the portrait, Vatican Media published the pope’s personal signature, which includes the notation “P.P.” — an abbreviation standing for Pastor Pastorum (Shepherd of Shepherds).

While Pope Francis had deviated from this convention, signing simply as “Franciscus,” Leo XIV’s signature reflects a continuity with historical papal practices.

See the official photo and signature below:

Official portrait of Pope Leo and signature. Photo credit: UCEPO/X

Source: Twitter

Symbolism of Pope Leo XIV’s papal coat of arms

Leo XIV’s coat of arms integrates significant religious symbolism. The heraldic design prominently features a fleur-de-lis against a blue background, symbolising the Virgin Mary, while the right side displays the Sacred Heart of Jesus resting on a book against a cream background—a traditional emblem of the Augustinian Order.

The fleur-de-lis holds particular importance in Catholic iconography, representing purity and devotion to the Virgin Mary. Additionally, its three-petaled design is often linked to the Holy Trinity.

The motif is frequently found in French heraldry, which may carry personal meaning for the pope, given his French ancestry through his father’s lineage.

Pope Leo XIV’s episcopal motto: commitment to unity

Beneath the shield, a scroll displays Pope Leo XIV’s episcopal motto: In illo uno unum (In the one Christ we are one). This phrase, drawn from St. Augustine’s commentary on Psalm 127, reflects the pope’s Augustinian roots and his commitment to fostering unity within the Church.

Significance of early papal symbolism

The unveiling of these papal symbols—the portrait, signature, and coat of arms—forms a pivotal moment in the early days of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate.

These traditional elements provide valuable insight into his approach to leadership and his vision for the Church’s future.

Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, made history on 8 May by becoming the first U.S.-born pope.

His election signals a significant milestone in the Church’s history while reinforcing deep-rooted Catholic traditions.

This careful blend of historical continuity and personal heritage sets a defining tone for Pope Leo XIV’s tenure, as he embarks on his mission to guide the global Catholic community.

