Tiwa Savage's estranged husband, Teebillz has clocked 40 years and he is celebrating all his achievements in the last couple of decades

A thankful Teebillz revealed how he couldn't speak good English and had no exposure when he was a 10-year-old boy

His son with music star, Tiwa Savage, Jamil is full of praises for his dad, and regarded him as his bestie

The estranged husband of Nigerian female music superstar, Tiwa Savage, Tunji Balogun popularly known as Teebillz has reached a landmark age of 40 and he is thankful for his growth in the last couple of decades.

Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil celebrates dad Teebillz at 40. Credit: @officialjamilbalogun

Source: Instagram

Teebillz shared a throwback photo of himself on his verified Instagram page to celebrate his new year and gave thanks for being alive after a relatively difficult childhood.

According to him:

"Not in jail, Not in the hospital, Not dead!……. A single child, a loner from Iba Estate in Ojo With lack of Exposure and couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10….. I think I’m Blessed and beautiful at…… 4 Decades later!"

Checkout Teebillz's post below:

His son with the singer, Jamil Balogun showered lovely words on his dad for his 40th birthday celebration.

He shared photos of them together and captioned it as:

"Dad chilling on the 4th floor … many happy returns#Besties.

See Jamil's post below:

Fans and celebrities reactions

A couple of fans and celebrities have sent their birthday wishes to Teebillz and reacted to Jamil's lovely gestures towards his dad.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

I_am_oyinsexy:

"Dad carbon copy."

Mbagwuamaka:

"Jamjam cutie boy."

Officialneyeclothing

"Dad’s look alike."

Officialtonipayne:

"Lmao! I still remember this picture. Yebariba… you don try sha."

Dupsybabyy:

"Longer healthier prosperous years ahead."

Elizabeth_elohor:

"Happy Birthday Papa Jam Jam."

Its_lynxxx:

"Tijani! More Life my G!"

