Human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi has vowed to pursue legal action against those he claims orchestrated his detention over a defamation case filed by Afe Babalola

Though the criminal complaint was later withdrawn, Farotimi insists his rights were violated through the misuse of state power

He has stated that civil suits will follow, targeting those involved in his arrest, prosecution, and remand

Human rights advocate and legal practitioner, Dele Farotimi, has declared his intention to initiate legal proceedings against individuals and institutions he believes played a role in his arrest and detention, following a now-abandoned defamation suit filed by senior lawyer Afe Babalola.

Farotimi was arrested in Lagos in December 2024 and transported to Ekiti State to face charges stemming from statements in his book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

Farotimi insisted that he did not beg for pardon from Aare Afe Babalola. Photo: FB/Dele Farotimi, Afe Babalola University

Source: Twitter

The case, which was brought before a magistrate court, led to a 21-day remand order against him.

Although the defamation case has since been withdrawn by Babalola, Farotimi insists the matter is far from over.

Farotimi vows legal action

Speaking on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, Farotimi maintained that while the criminal complaint no longer exists, the impact of what he termed "an abuse of state machinery" remains.

Dele Farotimi did not rule out the possibility of filing a suit against Aare Afe Babalola. Photo Credit: FB/Dele Farotimi, Afe Babalola University

Source: Twitter

He said his response would now take a civil dimension.

“To be frank with you, when you use the word peace, let me continue to reassert that I was always at peace,” he said during the broadcast.

“But when it comes to demanding an account of those who have perverted the powers of the state in pursuit of a private cause, you can be certain of one thing: some people will account for my incarceration.”

Farotimi, a prominent voice on governance and justice reform, suggested that his detention was not just a legal misstep but a broader reflection of how state institutions can be manipulated for personal interests.

“So even though the criminal suit has been withdrawn, the civil suits are there,” he added.

"What I would like to do in response to my incarceration is another ball game entirely, but you can take it to the bank: I will certainly be demanding an account from those who sent me to prison.”

Farotimi mentions possible targets

Pressed on who might be targeted in his legal challenge, the lawyer said the decision would rest with his legal counsel.

“Whether it’s the police that have to be sued, whether it’s the magistrate who sent me to prison, whether it’s the persons who wrote the petition, whether it’s whoever — but somebody would explain,” he stated.

The fallout from the case continues to raise critical questions about the intersection of civil liberties, judicial integrity, and the use of prosecutorial powers in Nigeria’s legal system.

Farotimi gets appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a faction of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere under the leadership of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, had announced the appointment of Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and activist, as its factional National Organising Secretary.

Farotimi's appointment was reportedly approved at Adebanjo's residence in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, where the faction held its general meeting on Tuesday, January 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng