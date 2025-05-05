A Nigerian man shared his story on Facebook, noting that he took the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination three times

He said that in his first attempt, he scored below 200 marks, and in the second examination, his score crossed 200 marks

According to the man, it was only in the third attempt that he was able to score 251 marks, which got him into the university

A Nigerian man said it took him many attempts before he was able to pass the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to the man who shared his story in a Facebook group, he took the JAMB examination three times.

In his post, the man, Anthony Arinze, insisted that passing the JAMB examination is not an easy affair.

He said the first time , he scored less than 200 marks. When he took it again, he scored more than 200.

Arinze said it was in his third attempt that he was able to score 251, which he used to gain admission into the university.

He wrote:

"Recently, I came across a post where someone claimed that in their first JAMB, they scored 277, then 290+ in the second, and finally 300 in the third. Honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my head around that. For me, the first JAMB I wrote, I didn’t even score up to 200 just being honest here. The second time I wrote it, I crossed 200. Then in the third attempt, I scored 251, and that was when I finally got admitted. So yes, I wrote JAMB three times: the first score was below 200, the second was under 250, and it was the third one with 251 that got me into school. Now someone will just come online and say they scored 250, 277, and 300 like it’s that easy. It makes me wonder—if everyone in this group scored 300, then those of us who didn’t even hit that in our final attempt must be living in the past or something. Honestly, it just doesn’t sound real. I personally find it hard to believe.pls if you must post, post with evidence."

Facebook reactions as man shares his JAMB result

Isi Óma II said:

"Very true bro. I scored 226 my first jamb, then 268 my second and 295 my third all cos I wanted studying medicine but now I'm already in my 3rd year nursing science. It's not easy but very possible determination matters."

Ifeloluwa Wa said:

"Well it's possible oo boss. I had 254 in my first jamb, 328 in my second jamb then 335 in my third jamb. And it's not easy ooo. I did lesson for a whole year after finishing secondary school so I skipped a year and still end up with that 254 but then it gets better. And not everyone in this group scored 300."

Girl who went to write JAMB goes missing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl who went to write the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had gone missing.

Her family raised an alarm on X, and a search started immediately after the JAMB candidate was not seen in 24 hours.

However, on Saturday, April 26, her brother made another post, indicating that the girl has been found in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

