Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola took to his social media page to give a shout out to his daughter's boyfriend

Mr Eazi clocked the big 30 on Monday, July 19, and the billionaire shared a photo with the musician

Followers of the oil mogul took to his comment section to hail him for celebrating the Leg Over crooner

Musician Mr Eazi recently turned 30 and he received a birthday message from his girlfriend Temi's dad Femi Otedola.

Femi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi on social media. Photos:@femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi

The billionaire took to his Instagram page to share a photo with his daughter Temi's boyfriend.

Otedola, in his usual simple fashion, wished the musician a happy birthday. He then urged him to stay easy.

Reactions

As expected, Nigerians had something to say.

g.ben22.06:

"Baba iyawo. Opor."

mhzginia:

"Happy birthday."

nmamacgregor:

"Hbd. our inlaw."

danielbright481:

"Birthday blessings Eazi."

kendedesigner1000:

"Happy birthday boss."

babyt110:

"Happy birthday to your son inlaw sir."

hybbris:

"Happy birthday dear."

dew_of_benin:

"Getting a birthday message from your billionaire inlaw hits differently."

feat_media_ng:

"Father-in-law with a difference."

Father's Day

Legit.ng earlier reported that the proud father of four children - three daughters and a son, shared a heartwarming photo with his children.

In the photo, his only son, Fewa dressed in a suit stands at one end of the photo and DJ Cuppy at the other end.

Tolani, Temi, and Cuppy are all dressed in African print. The photo appears to be an old one from a time Cuppy rocked blond weaves.

DJ Cuppy also took to her Instagram page to celebrate her dad.

Sharing a video, she wrote:

"Help me wish oga @FemiOtedola a HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! #Gelato"

Source: Legit.ng