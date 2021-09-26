A large group of Boko Haram jihadists have moved out of their base in the northeast to join forces with criminal gangs in the northwest, where they are engaged in weapons training and kidnapping.

Boko Haram’s Islamic State-allied rivals have been consolidating their grip on the North-East after the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, this year in a major shift in Nigeria’s 12-year insurgency battle.

Report claims Boko Haram is training bandits in anti-aircraft gun use. Photo: Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

Islamic State West Africa Province has been moving into Boko Haram’s territory, fighting Shekau loyalists, assimilating some or forcing others to surrender to the armed forces, security sources said.

Details of the Boko Haram fighters moving could be the latest sign of cooperation between jihadists and criminal armed groups in the North-West, who raid and loot villages and conduct mass abductions for ransom.

Two military sources said a faction loyal to Shekau based in Borno State had dispatched two commanders and 250 fighters to the Rijana forests in northwestern Kaduna State.

Both commanders are allied with Bakoura Buduma, a Boko Haram chief who remains loyal to Shekau and whose fighters are resisting ISWAP consolidation, according to security sources.

“They are the masterminds behind some of the abductions in the North-West,” one of the military sources said.

Both sources said Boko Haram militants were also training the gangs, known locally as bandits, in the use of anti-aircraft guns and explosives and other weapons.

Military spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. Kaduna State officials also did not immediately reply to a request for confirmation.

FG asked to reveal sponsors of terrorism

In a related development, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on the federal government to reveal the identities of the sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

The forum made reference to the 400 Bureau De Change operators recently accused of funding the terrorists in the country.

The MBF said the government has a responsibility to reveal the identities of the suspected sponsors to absolve itself of culpability.

US announces readiness to help Nigeria identify sponsors of terrorism

Recall that the United States said it is ready to help Nigeria identify sponsors of terrorism in the country.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard made this known on Monday, August 30, during a meeting with journalists in Abuja.

The envoy noted that the partnership is something they are very eager to do for Nigeria.

Kumuyi speaks on end of insecurity, reveals how peace can be restored

Meanwhile, the general superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi has assured Nigerians that the issue of insecurity will come to an end.

Kumuyi stated that there will be a stop in the cases of pocket of insecurity, oppression and torture. The respected cleric who is a firm believer in one Nigeria disclosed this on his arrival to Abuja for a 5-Day crusade.

He noted that as Nigeria celebrates this year’s Independence Anniversary on October 1, the solution is not attacking each other, but finding a middle ground.

While advising the federal government to find a lasting solution concerning the resident doctors, Kumuyi asked the current administration to handle the pardoning of repentant Boko Haram carefully.

