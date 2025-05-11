The newly elected Pope Leo XIV has visited Nigeria on at least nine different occasions between 2001 and 2016

The National Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, (CSN) Very Rev Fr Dr Michael Nsikak Umoh, listed the number of times Pope Leo has been to Nigeria

According to Father Umoh, the last time Pope Leo IV visited Nigeria was in September 2016 for the Intermediate General Chapter which was held at DRACC, Lugbe

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, (CSN) Very Rev Fr Dr Michael Nsikak Umoh, said Pope Leo XIV visited Nigeria on at least nine occasions between 2001 and 2016.

Very Rev Fr Umoh said Pope Leo is related to Nigeria through his conferes of the Order of St. Augustine.

Pope Leo last visit to Nigeria was in September 2016. Photo credit: Nigeria Catholic Network

Source: Facebook

According to Father Umoh, Pope Leo’s previous visits were usually to the Provincial Chapters of the Augustinian Province of Nigeria as the Prior General.

As reported by The Nigeria Catholic Network, Pope Leo usually visit most of the areas the Augustinians have a community including Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Warri, Jos, Benin, Bida, Ibusa, Iwaro Oka-Akoko, Kano, etc.

Pope Leo’s past visits to Nigeria

1. November 2001: While the General Chapter of 2001 approved the constitution of the Augustinian Province of Nigeria in August, the Prior General (Fr. Robert Prevost) and his council erected the province in November. This was at St. Monica, Jos (The Augustinian Provincialate in Nigeria).

2. August 2003: Visited as the Prior General

3. October 2005: St Monica Catholic Church, Malali, Kaduna

4. August 2007: Canonical visits in 2007 (he visited every part of Nigeria where the Augustinians work: Lagos, Jos, Kaduna, Abuja, Agbor, etc),

5. May 2008: Present for the episcopal ordination of the Bishop of Kano, Bishop John Namaza Niyiring, OSA.

6. August 2008: Visited as the Prior General

7. August 2010: Visited as the Prior General

8. August 2012: Visited as the Prior General

9. September 2016: As the Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, he visited Abuja for the Intermediate General Chapter which was held at DRACC, Lugbe.

He was taken on a tour of Abuja with the Major Superiors of the Augustinian Order to the National Stadium, Eagle’s Square, and the Ecumenical Centre.

They were later hosted to a dinner at the KK Hotel and had Mass at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, Maraba.

It was gathered that some of his Augustinian confreres who lived with him in the community in Rome. Two of them are Nigerians.

Nigerians react as American Cardinal becomes new Pope

Recall that the election of an American as the new Pope sparked widespread reactions from Nigerians online.

Some view it as political and unfair, while others celebrate the moment as historic for the Catholic Church.

Comments reflect a mix of hope, disappointment, and skepticism about the future representation of African clergy.

How much will Pope Leo XIV be paid?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the previous Pope, as the spiritual leader of over a billion Catholics, did not receive a traditional salary but was fully supported by the Vatican.

Pope Francis, known for his humble lifestyle, actively refused personal income throughout his tenure from 2013 to 2025, mirroring the values of St. Francis of Assisi.

While the Vatican maintained substantial assets, financial challenges led Francis to implement reforms, including salary cuts for clergy and greater transparency in spending.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng