Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker, House of Representatives, has shared his thoughts on calls for secession by different groups

Gbajabiamila, along with Peter Obi and Nuhu Ribadu stated that secession won't solve the country's challenges

Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, however, said the country cannot stay united unless there is equity and justice

Following the agitation for a separate country, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said secession would not address challenges facing various regions in Nigeria.

The Sun reports that he made this known while delivering a keynote address at the 112th anniversary celebration of the Kings’ College Old Boys Association (KCOBA).

Femi Gbajabiamila says secession will not solve Nigeria’s problem. Photo crdeit: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

Ex-governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi and former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu who served as panelists backed Gbajabiamila's comment.

According to them, every citizen needs a level playing field, justice, equity, fairness and good governance.

Gbajabiamila also declared that ongoing review of the Nigerian constitution by the National Assembly would not produce a perfect constitution. The speaker stressed that there is no such thing anywhere in the world.

Obi, the vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the country cannot stay united unless there was equity and justice.

He explained that if Nigeria was a productive country, its diversity could have been a source of strength.

Ribadu on his part, stated that ethnicity or religion has nothing to with the challenges facing the country. He blamed individual attitudes, lack of love for each others and bad governance as the cause.

Gbajabiamila denies comparing IPOB, Yoruba nation agitators to Boko Haram, ISWAP

Earlier, Gbajabiamila dismissed some media reports which claimed that he said IPOB and Yoruba nation agitators are the same as Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila's spokesman, made the clarification in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday night, September 15.

The speaker was quoted to have said secession agitators are not different from Boko Haram and ISWAP members.

Former president Obasanjo rules out Yoruba Nation, Biafra Republic

Meanwhile, former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has spoken against the agitation for secession, arguing that the nation has more to gain by being united.

Obasanjo made the statement on Friday, August 27, at a book launch held at the Admiralty Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

The elder statesman pointed out that the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing Nigeria.

He expressed the confidence that Nigeria will continue to exist despite calls by some people for the breakup of the country.

