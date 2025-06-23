The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana have enjoyed a rivalry that spanned decades

The two countries have faced multiple times, with the Ghanaians having the upper hand in head-to-head

A former Black Stars striker recounted when tough defender Taribo West threatened to break his leg

A former Ghanaian forward has recounted when Super Eagles legend Taribo West threatened to break his leg during a FIFA World Cup qualifier 24 years ago.

Nigeria and Ghana are two of the footballing heavyweights in West Africa and Africa at large, with seven Africa Cup of Nations trophies between them.

They have shared a historic rivalry running into over seven decades, with the Black Stars having the upper hand over their neighbours, the Super Eagles, on head-to-head.

According to 11v11, Ghana have won 22 times, Nigeria has won 14 and 21 matches ended in a draw. Their most recent encounter was in the Unity Cup semi-final, which the Eagles won 2-1 in London.

Taylor recounts Taribo West’s threat

The two rivals clashed in the qualifying stage for the 2002 FIFA World Cup held in South Korea and Japan, which Nigeria won over two legs.

The first leg in Accra ended in a 0-0 draw before the Eagles won the return leg 3-0, thanks to Tijani Babangida’s brace and Victor Agali adding the third goal.

Ghanaian striker Charles Taylor has shared his experience with Nigerian defender Taribo West in the first leg, during which the fancy-haired star threatened him.

“I was afraid when I saw Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and the likes because they were playing for big teams in Europe, but I overcame that fear when, after the first half, I realised that the Nigerians were afraid of me,” he said on a podcast as quoted by Daily Post.

“I remember Taribo West asked the team I play for in Europe. Upon telling him that I play for Hearts of Oak, he threatened to break my leg if I keep dribbling them.”

Taylor spent all his career on African soil, having short stints at Etoile du Sahel in Tunisia and Enugu Rangers in Nigeria. Taribo had stints in Europe, including in Italy, France and Germany.

Nigeria and Ghana's recent rivalry

Nigeria and Ghana clashed again in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. A 0-0 draw in Accra, followed by a 1-1 draw in Abuja, helped the Black Stars progress on away goals.

The rivalry has taken another twist with the advent of social media and hate watching, particularly during AFCON and World Cup qualifying games.

Ghana were knocked out at AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast in the group stage, while the Super Eagles reached the final before losing to the host country.

Nigeria are at risk of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier to be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, while Ghana are top of their group.

AFCON 2025, later this year in Morocco, will be without the Black Stars, while the Super Eagles qualified.

