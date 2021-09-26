Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Friday, September 24 flagged off Dakkada Luxury Estate

The vice president also inaugurated a 21 storey smart intelligence building in the south-south state

The ultra-modern tower situated at 48,200 square meters 4.82 hectares, is an ICT compliance intelligence structure with 24 hours power supply

Uyo - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Friday, September 24 flagged off Dakkada Luxury Estate and inaugurated a 21 storey smart intelligence building in Akwa Ibom as part of activities marking the 34th anniversary of the state.

Professor Osinbajo while speaking at the Dakkada Luxury Estate along the Airport Road, Uyo where he performed the official flag-off of the proposed low-income housing project, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for a warm reception accorded him.

VP Osinbajo and Governor Emmanuel acknowledging cheers from Akwa Ibomites in Uyo. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state govt

Source: Facebook

He also conveyed the message of felicitations from President Muhammadu Buhari to Akwa Ibom, adding that it has always been a pleasure to be in the state.

Recalling his former visit to the state where he inaugurated, among others, the flour mill, syringe factory, metering factory, the vice president expressed delight with the satisfaction of the value of projects undertaken by Governor Emmanuel's administration.

He described the Dakkada Towers and the Luxury Estate as milestones, noting that the infrastructure drive of the Udom-led administration was in sync with that of the federal government.

His words:

“It is always a delight to visit Akwa Ibom state, every time one is here there is a milestone achievement and again today there is a milestone moment in the state history, the peace, tranquility, and hospitality which the state is known for is the envy of many states.’’

Speaking earlier, Governor Udom Emmanuel while addressing Akwa Ibom people during the flag-off ceremony of the estate said the idea of Dakkada Luxury Estate, became necessary to address the high demand of foreign investors into the state.

The governor noted that the luxury estate is designed with standard convenience of provision of water, constant electricity supply with a backup turbine to generate 15mega watts of gas turbine which will restore electricity once there is an interruption.

Governor Emmanuel inaugurates 9.81km roads to mark 34th anniversary

Governor Emmanuel had on Thursday, September 23 commissioned four interconnected roads of 3.4 kilometres, in Shelter Afrique, a high-profile estate, as part of activities to mark the state's 34th anniversary.

The roads include General Koko Essien avenue, Barr. Enoidem avenue, David Lawrence crescent, and Nicholas Ekarika avenue bringing the total number of internal roads constructed by the Emmanuel-led administration in the estate to sixteen.

Performing the inauguration, the governor said the projects symbolized a signature of his administration's infrastructure drive in the estate, as done across the state.

Governor Emmanuel described VP Osinbajo in glowing terms

Governor Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state on Friday, September 24 described Osinbajo as the “pride of Nigeria.”

Governor Emmanuel said:

“Your Excellency, the pride of Nigeria, just whispered to me now that he is from Onna local government, so finally, he has told me the local government he comes from, he is from Onna local government.

“Our brother, our teacher, our pastor, our mentor, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, SAN.”

Source: Legit