Uyo - Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state on Friday, September 24 described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the “pride of Nigeria.”

Osinbajo was in Akwa Ibom to celebrate the state’s 34 anniversary and commission a number of projects including the Dakkada Tower.

Governor Udom Emmanuel and VP Osinbajo looking at the tower before the commissioning. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

The 21 storey building structure in Nigeria is known as the finest smart building in the south-south region of the country.

Speaking after the commissioning of the tower, Governor Emmanuel said:

“Your Excellency, the pride of Nigeria, just whispered to me now that he is from Onna local government, so finally, he has told me the local government he comes from, he is from Onna local government. Our brother, our teacher, our pastor, our mentor, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, SAN.”

While commissioning the tower, Osinbajo noted that the edifice will boost the revenue of Akwa Ibom state and that the value chain effect will be tremendous.

He said:

“I recall in 2015 when the governor shared his vision to construct the tallest building in the south-south and southeast region in Akwa Ibom state here.

“Today, I am filled with joy and pride to witness the realization of that dream as we gather to celebrate a commitment to excellence and vision as represented by this 21st edifice.”

El-Rufai commends Osinbajo's leadership qualities

Recall that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state recently commended the leadership qualities of Osinbajo.

During an interview on Thursday, September 23 with the anchors of Channels TV, the Kaduna state governor described the vice president in glowing terms.

The TV station was interviewing the governor as part of their special coverage of the 6th edition of the Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit.

Osinbajo lauded by state Attorneys-General implementing justice sector reforms

Meanwhile, six Attorneys-General from the southwest states visited Osinbajo on Tuesday, September 21 at the Presidential Villa, briefing him on the progress of justice reforms in their various states.

According to them, they were inspired by the successes recorded during the vice president's stint as Lagos state Attorney-General.

The vice president who expressed delight at the visit commended the Attorneys-General for the “great work” that has been done in the states, observing the wide range of areas being covered by the justice sector reforms.

