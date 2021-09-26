Zulekha Haywood’s biography: what is Iman’s daughter up to now?

Zulekha Haywood is a business analyst, accountant and businesswoman. She has worked as an account manager and a revenue and demand planning manager in Iman Cosmetics. Zulekha is best known as the daughter of former professional basketball player Spencer Haywood and his ex-wife, Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid, popularly known as Iman. She is also known as

Honoree Iman (L) and Zulekha Haywood arrive at the 4th annual BET Honors at the Warner Theatre on January 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Although she was born to celebrity parents, Zulekha Haywood has tried to live a private life away from the limelight. She is the only child of supermodel Iman and her ex-husband Spencer Haywood. Her parents divorced while she was only 9 years old. Where is supermodel Iman's daughter now, and what is she up to now?

Profile summary

Full name : Zulekha Haywood

: Zulekha Haywood Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 5th July 1978

: 5th July 1978 Age : 43 years old (as of 2021)

: 43 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Weight in pounds : 165

: 165 Weight in kilograms : 75

: 75 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Mother: Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid (Iman)

Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid (Iman) Father : Spencer Haywood

: Spencer Haywood Siblings : 5

: 5 Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Jason Young

: Jason Young Children : 1

: 1 School : Mercy High School

: Mercy High School University : Michigan State University

: Michigan State University Profession: Accountant, business analyst

Who is Zulekha Haywood?

Zulekha is an accomplished businesswoman, consultant and business analyst who has worked with different firms and cosmetic companies.

She is best known as a celebrity child. She is one of supermodel Iman's daughters. Zulekha Haywood's father Spencer Haywood is a former Olympic Gold Medalist and professional basketball player who played for Seattle SuperSonics, New York Knicks, New Orleans Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and Washington Bullets.

A photo of Zulekha all smiles. Photo: @goldie_spawn

Source: Instagram

Zulekha has half-siblings from her parents’ other relationships. On her father's side, she has three sisters whose names are Nikiah, Isis and Shaakira. Her mom has another daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, with her late husband David Bowie.

How old is Spencer Haywood's daughter?

As of 2021, Iman's daughter's age is 43 years old. She was born on 5th July 1978. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Childhood and education

The astute businesswoman had a pretty interesting early childhood. Due to the celebrity status of her parents, she appeared on the covers of magazines at a young age.

She first appeared on ESSENCE magazine's 9th-anniversary issue alongside her mother in 1979. At the time, Iman's daughter Zulekha was only a few months old. Her next feature came in June 1982. She was featured in the cover of ESSENCE magazine alongside her celebrity parents.

Zulekha's parents divorced while she was still young. They decided to call it quits on 13 February 1987. At the time, Iman's daughter was only 9 years old.

After her parents split, there was a legal battle between Iman and Spencer. Both of her parents wanted custody over her. Their dispute was settled in 1992, and it was decided that Iman's daughter would live with her dad. At the time, Zulekha was 14 years old and was attending a local high school based in Detroit, USA.

A photo of Haywood with her daughter. Photo: @goldie_spawn

Source: Getty Images

As for her education, according to her mother's IMDB page, she attended Mercy High School. After graduating high school, she enrolled at Michigan State University.

How much is she worth?

Haywood has kept her life private and away from the limelight, and little is known about her. Zulekha Haywood's net worth is no different.

Who is Zulekha Haywood's daughter?

Zulekha Haywood's baby's name is Lavinia Rose Young. She was born in 2017. As for Zulekha Haywood's husband, his name is Jason Young. The two got married in 2016 in a private wedding.

Zulekha Haywood and Iman's relationship

Zulekha Haywood's relationship with her mother has not always been good. Spencer accused Iman of being an emotionally abusive mother towards her daughter.

Zulekha with her husband. Photo: @goldie_spawn

Source: Instagram

Zulekha Haywood's weight loss

Zulekha has stated that she would occasionally lose weight but gain it all back. Her mother did try putting her on a diet which did not work. In her late 20's she underwent gastric bypass surgery.

In an article she wrote for Glamour, Zulekha wrote:

Imagine you are the daughter of a supermodel. Now imagine you weigh 330 pounds...I have more or less been on a diet since I was eight years old. None of them worked

Despite being born into fame, Zulekha Haywood has managed to lead a private life away from the limelight.

