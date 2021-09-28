Ava Eliot Jackman’s biography: who is Hugh Jackman’s daughter?

Ava Eliot Jackman is an American-born celebrity child to Australian actors Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. Ava's dad Hugh is famous for his roles as Logan (The Wolverine) in X-Men and Vincent Moore in Chappie. As for her mum Deborra-Lee, she is best known for her role in Shame, a 1988 movie where she played the role of Asta Cadell.

20: Deborra-Lee Furness and Ava Eliot Jackman are seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Hugh Jackman's daughter, Ava Eliot, has been kept away from the spotlight. She is in her teenage years, and not much has been shared about her personal life. However, she has been spotted numerous times, accompanying her parents for walks.

Profile summary

Full name : Ava Eliot Jackman

: Ava Eliot Jackman Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 10th July 2005

: 10th July 2005 Age: 16 years old (as of 2021)

16 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Current residence : West Village, New York, United States

: West Village, New York, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christian

: Christian Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Height in inches: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Mother : Deborra-Lee Furness

: Deborra-Lee Furness Father: Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman Siblings: 1

1 Brother: Oscar Maximilian Jackman

Who is Ava Eliot Jackman?

Ava is an American-born celebrity child of actors Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman.

Is Ava Eliot Jackman adopted? Yes, she is, as is her older brother Oscar Maximilian Jackman. Eliot is still in high school, and not much is known about her life. What is known about her is what her parents have shared with the media.

When is Ava Eliot Jackman's birthday?

How old is Ava Jackman? Ava Eliot Jackman's age as of 2021 is 16 years. She was born on July 10th, 2005. Her birth sign is Cancer.

Ava Eliot Jackman's height is 5 ft 5 in (165 cm), but she is still in her teenage years, so this number is subject to change.

Not much is known about Eliot's biological parents. However, what is known is that she was born in the United States of America. She is of mixed ethnicity and possesses a German and Mexican background.

Ava Eliot Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are seen in the West Village. Photo: Raymond Hall/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

How old were Hugh Jackman's kids when adopted?

The X-Men star and his wife adopted their kids while they were still toddlers. Ava was adopted in 2005, the same year she was born.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee are big advocates of adoption. Both of their children are adopted and of a mixed ethnic background. Hugh has stated that there is a need to adopt mixed-raced children, as they are not often considered by potential parents.

Hugh Jackman's adoption story

Deborra-Lee and Hugh got married in 1996 after meeting on the set of an Australian TV show in 1995. Before Ava and her brother were adopted, Hugh and Deborra-Lee had tried conceiving naturally. Unfortunately, Hugh Jackman's wife miscarried a few times.

The couple had also considered adoption as something they would do but didn't know when they would do it. They had to fast-track their plans of adoption after facing challenges conceiving naturally.

Actor Hugh Jackman, Ava Eliot Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are seen in the West Village. Photo: Raymond Hall/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

In an interview, Jackman expressed his feelings on having adopted kids. Hugh simply sees them as his own children, despite not having a biological link with them.

Hugh Jackman and Ava Eliot Jackman are pretty close. From a young age, Ava has been photographed with her dad on numerous occasions. Ava, who attends dance lessons, did occasionally invite her dad to her classes. However, in late 2019, Hugh revealed that her daughter had banned him from attending her dance lessons.

According to Hugh, he was banned due to the attention he created. This was after the movie The Greatest Showman had come out. He has stated that during one of his usual visits, he had over 60 girls surrounding him.

Ava Eliot Jackman continues to live a quiet life away from the limelight. Her parents occasionally share what she is up to. She currently lives with her family in New York City.

Source: Legit