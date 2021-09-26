Indications have emerged that there are still incidences of killings and kidnappings in Zamfara State despite the shutdown of telecom sites in the state.

While the shutdown and the efforts of the military have diminished the activities of the bandits and decimated the criminals, some residents of the state told BBC Hausa that attacks and abductions by the bandits had continued.

Despite telecom blackout, there are still reported cases of killings, abductions in Zamfara. Photo: Nigeria Army

Thus, in spite of their pleas to the state government for a ceasefire, as revealed by Governor Bello Matawalle on September 10, the bandits have continued to attack residents of the state.

However, figures obtained from the Nigeria Security Tracker, a project of the Council on Foreign Relations, an American think tank, and edited by a former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, showed that some abductions and killings had continued in Zamfara State.

On September 3, on the day the communications blackout came into effect, four persons were said to have been killed while about 50 others were abducted when gunmen attacked Ruwan Doruwa district in Maru Local Government Area of the state. However, three days later, soldiers were reported to have killed about 20 bandits in an airstrike in Shinkafi.

Bandits also killed four in Bugundu, Zamfara State after attacking a police station. On September 11, bandits killed 12 soldiers in Mutumji, Maru Local Government area of Zamfara State. They also killed seven civilians in Shinkafi and Zurmi local governments on September 16, burning down the home of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, at Magarya community.

…two-week shutdown extended

Meanwhile, the shutdown of all telecommunications sites in the state, as directed by the Nigerian Communications Commission, seems to have been extended. This is because efforts to reach many residents of the state failed as calls to the mobile lines of many residents failed to connect, despite the fact that the shutdown was to last for two weeks “in the first instance”.

As of Saturday evening, September 25, several calls by our correspondents to different people in the state failed to connect, which signalled that the shutdown has not been lifted in Zamfara State. Shuaibu also said in his interview that they had been travelling to Sokoto State to make phone calls as they had been unable to do so in their own state.

Many killed as fleeing bandits run into Military camp in Niger

Legit.ng had earlier reported that it was the end of the road for scores of armed bandits fleeing the ongoing military operation in Zamfara and Katsina states as they were neutralised by soldiers at Maganda village near Allawa in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The bandits were trying to escape through the notorious Alawa thick forest on Friday, September 10, when they ran into the military camp stationed at Alawa.

A gun battle ensued and after several hours, the security operatives came out victorious. Scores of the armed criminals did not live to tell the story while others managed to escape into the forest with bullets wounds.

How to end banditry in the north

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the well-read Islamic cleric who is becoming increasingly popular, had earlier made suggestions on how the federal government can resolve the issue of banditry in the north.

Gumi stated that there is nothing wrong if the government establishes what he called a federal ministry of Nomadic affairs.

According to him, this ministry will address grievances and complaints from such persons, and also take care of repentant insurgents.

