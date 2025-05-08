Lagos state is home to the highest number of SMEs in Nigeria, contributing to its GDP growth and status as commercial capital

The government has taken a major step to resolve the access to funding problem which keeps many businesses small

The LASMECO fund presents a unique initiative for SMEs to access loans with single-digit interests and no collateral

Lagos state partners BOI, Sterling Bank to launch single-digit, no-collateral loans for SMEs

One of the critical problems faced by small and medium businesses in Nigeria is access to finance. As the second-largest commercial hub in Africa, Lagos state is looking to solve the problem for SMEs in the state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled a funding initiative, the Lagos State Access to Finance for SMEs through Cooperatives (LASMECO).

This will allow SMEs to access loans with zero collaterals and at single-digit interest rates. The governor noted that the beneficiaries for the programme would be reached through the registered cooperatives in the state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the state government, Managing Director of BoI, Dr Olasupo Olusi, and the Sterling Bank representative.

LASG partners BOI, Sterling Bank

Speaking at the unveiling at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the state was partnering with the Bank of Industry (BoI) and Sterling Bank to bring the initiative to life.

He stated that under the initiative, SMEs will access up to N10 million loans at 9% interest rate per annum, for up to three years.

He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of this low-interest, risk-mitigated loans to grow their businesses judiciously.

He said;

“This occasion, the launch of the joint initiative between the Lagos State Government, Bank of Industry, and Sterling Bank MSME Fund, is not just a formal unveiling of a financing programme. It is the unveiling of dreams, the lighting of thousands of small candles that together will illuminate the path to a more prosperous and inclusive Lagos.”

How LASMECO will operate

The governor explained that the loans from this initiative will target strategic sectors especially;

Healthcare;

Agriculture;

Creative industries;

Manufacturing;

Circular economy clusters.

The governor explained that the rationale for the project was to help young and hardworking entrepreneurs who might never scale their business because of no access to finance.

He referenced the story of a young seamstress, Bisola, in Alimosho, whose business remained stunted for years until the Lagos State support scheme for small businesses granted her a low-interest loan in 2020. With the loan, she got more machines and hired more hands to scale her business.

He added that with proper application, these small businesses can turn around the economy of Lagos state, just like other loans that target women and youths.

Lagos state gives 4,600 SME loans

In a move to boost job creation, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund has gave out N1.17 billion in loans to small businesses.

About 91% of the beneficiaries who received the loans in 2024, have successfully repaid the loans.

The LSETF has also entered another agreement with USAID to train 10,000 Lagos residents, and connect them with jobs.

