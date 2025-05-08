A young pregnant woman in Kano was allegedly brutalized by her husband after she demanded repayment of a N40,000 loan

The disturbing case was revealed on Dala FM's “Baba Suda” program, sparking public outrage and drawing attention to her severe injuries and emotional trauma

Despite damning testimonies, the husband denied the accusations before an Upper Sharia Court, which has adjourned the case for further hearing

A shocking case of domestic violence has emerged in Kano, where a young groom allegedly brutalized his four-month-pregnant wife for demanding the repayment of N40,000 she lent him.

The incident, which left the woman severely injured, was revealed during an emotional episode in “Baba Suda,” a popular radio program of Dala FM, in Kano, sparking outrage from audience.

The husband has been charged in a Kano court to answer for the alleged domestic violence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Pregnant wife beaten to unconsciousness

The victim recounted how her husband turned violent when she asked for her money back.

“He locked the door and used a thick electric cable wire to flog me mercilessly.”

“He struck my neck so hard that I fainted. A neighbor tried to intervene, but my husband chased him away, saying it was none of his business,” She added.

Bruised and traumatized, the woman stated that she sustained visible injuries, including reddened eyes from the cable strikes.

Despite her condition, her husband however denied all allegations before an Upper Sharia Court in Danbare, Kano.

Wife refuses reconciliation

When asked if she would forgive him, the woman was resolute.

“A man who beats his wife has no empathy. If I go back, the next attack could be worse. This isn’t the first or second time he’s beaten me, there is no love left.”

The wife’s father also confirmed her suffering, revealing that he had previously urged her to return to her marital home, but she refused due to repeated abuse.

The family has accused the Police of the wife of not doing enough to remedy the case. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

“We only found out about this incident after neighbors rushed her to the hospital,” he said, while expressing frustration over poor treatment at Bachirawa Police Station.

The court has however adjourned the case to May 21, 2025, for additional witnesses.

Meanwhile, the plaintiff’s attorney admitted that the husband had neglected his wife’s medical bills, leaving her parents to cover the costs.

The court has suggested filing separate cases to address the financial neglect and ongoing abuse.

Man sentenced to death for killing wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, had been sentenced to death by hanging by Justice Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting at Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

The court delivered the ruling on Monday, April 28, after finding Nwachukwu guilty of culpable homicide in connection with his wife’s death on April 8, 2022.

The judge declared that the prosecution successfully discharged the legal burden of proof required to convict the defendant. Nwachukwu was originally arraigned on June 3, 2022, by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, facing a 23-count charge.

Source: Legit.ng