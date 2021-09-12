Nigerian soldiers recorded a huge success in Niger state as they killed several armed bandits after hours of a gun battle

The criminals met their waterloo while fleeing the ongoing military operation in the northeast region

A source disclosed that all the bandits whose dead bodies were seen on the floor looked like foreigners

Niger state - It was the end of the road for scores of armed bandits fleeing the ongoing military operation in Zamfara and Katsina states as they were neutralised by soldiers at Maganda village near Allawa in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the bandits were allegedly trying to escape through the notorious Alawa thick forest on Friday, September 10, when they ran into the military camp stationed at Alawa.

A gun battle ensued and after several hours, the security operatives came out victorious. Scores of the armed criminals did not live to tell the story while others managed to escape into the forest with bullets wounds.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, during a visit to Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) over the recent security breach in the Academy. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: Facebook

It was reported that soldiers combed the entire forest as they trailed those who escaped. Items recovered from the bandits included about six machine guns, several AK-47 rifles and bags of live ammunition.

The neutralised bandits don't look like Nigerians

A source close to Alawa community, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that most of the bandits killed all resembled foreigners, ThisDay reports.

The source said:

“In fact from the dead bodies that we saw, they look like foreigners, all of them are carrying long hair like women. They don’t have resemblance of Nigerians and they don’t know the terrain that was why they ran into the soldiers. They did not know that there is soldiers camp there.”

How to end banditry in the north

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the well-read Islamic cleric who is becoming increasingly popular, had earlier made suggestions on how the federal government can resolve the issue of banditry in the north.

Legit.ng reported that Gumi stated that there is nothing wrong if the government establishes what he called a federal ministry of Nomadic affairs.

According to him, this ministry will address grievances and complaints from such persons, and also take care of repentant insurgents.

Bandits are going nowhere

In another report, the Islamic cleric condemned the current military offensive against armed herders and bandits, insisting that the move would not stop their activities.

According to him, the military operation will only complicate the crisis.

He added that the federal government should handle the matter just the way it did to the EndSARS protest or the Niger Delta militants.

