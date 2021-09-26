Popular Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown tied the knot with his beautiful bride, Jojo on September 25 and it was an amazing event

The beautiful ceremony was well attended by colleagues of the comedian in the entertainment industry

Mavin boss, Don Jazzy and billionaire Jowi Zaza were among those who turned up to support the couple with loads of cash as well

Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown built anticipation for his wedding on social media and the ceremony met expectations.

The beautiful ceremony was packed with Nigerian celebrities like Lasisi, Broda Shaggi, Don Jazzy and Sydney Talker who showed up in well made coordinated outfits.

Craze Clown's colourful wedding Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Craze Clown weds in style

The spacious hall was well decorated with flowers, props, beautiful lights and themed drapings.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

During the dance session, Craze Clown rained foreign currency on the mother of his child, Johnny Drille was also there to serenade the couple into tears.

One highlight of the event was the bridal party presenting the couple with a Benz, which sent the crowd outside into a frenzy.

Popular billionaire, Jowi Zaza and Don Jazzy took over the dance floor to spray the couple who entered for their reception, 'dorime' style.

Don Jazzy also got sprayed bundles of money by Jowi Zaza who plastered it on the Mavin boss' head.

Craze Clown and his wife danced on a bed of money all through the beautiful event.

Watch details of the wedding below:

Reactions

successfulig:

"Bless your home."

dico10:

"This guy deserved it all. May their union be blessed forever."

veralove12:

"God bless your home."

iamakanemmanuel:

"Happy married life to them. I wish them a lifetime filled with more love and happiness."

loveth_love_1:

"I'm so happy for them."

priceless746

"Beautiful, congratulations."

Craze Clown dances as he sets eyes on wife

Craze Clown and his woman walked down the aisle today, September 25 and a video from some of their moments during their traditional wedding made rounds on social media.

Craze Clown did the classic 'looking away and turning to see your wife as a surprise' move and he was not disappointed to see his woman donned in beautiful traditional attire.

The comedian kissed his wife before breaking into a dance.

Source: Legit