Many residents in Epie and Atissa Kingdoms, Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa state are protesting over the death of one of their own, Goodluck Oviekeme Izigwe

The aggrieved members took to the streets on Saturday, September 25, and blocked the road and expressway with canopies, tyres and sticks

Izigwe, a suspect responsible for the attack on a police patrol team was said to have died while in custody

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Aggrieved residents from the Epie and Atissa Kingdoms took over the streets on Saturday, September 25, in protest over the death of Goodluck Oviekeme Izigwe.

The Punch reports that Izigwe from Biogbolo-Epie community was said to have died in police detention.

The angry youths with canopies, tyres and sticks blocked the Biogbolo-Epie section of the Mbiama-Yenagoa road and the Isaac Boro expressway stopping vehicular movement.

In another report by Daily Trust, Oviekeme was gathered to be a kingpin of the hoodlums that attacked the police patrol team at Biogbolo.

SP Asinim Butswat, the police spokesman in Bayelsa state confirmed Izigwe's death in a statement on Saturday.

According to Butswat, the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng E. Echeng while condoling with the family of the deceased ordered for a discreet investigation and autopsy to determine the cause of the suspect's death.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The deceased was arrested on Wednesday, September 22, in connection with an armed robbery incident and taken into custody for investigation.

However, a police source revealed that while Izigwe was in custody, he started running a high temperature and was taken to the hospital where he eventually died.

Source: Legit