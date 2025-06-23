The Super Falcons of Nigeria settled for a goalless draw against Portugal Women's team in Lisbon

Nigeria were the better side but failed to find the back of the net, missing a couple of great chances

It was the Falcons’s first friendly match towards the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Super Falcons of Nigeria settled for a goalless draw against the Portugal Women's team at the Jose Gomez Stadium in Lisbon.

Nigeria played their first friendly match as they prepared towards the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2025) scheduled from July 5-26 in Morocco.

The record winners are aiming for their 10th crown dubbed Mission X. If the Falcons win, it would be their first title since beating South Africa in the 2018 edition held in Ghana.

Nigeria play 0-0 draw with Portugal

The Nigeria Football Federation organised two high profile friendly matches for the Falcons as preparatory games before their WAFCON opener on July 6.

The Falcons played a goalless draw against Portugal in the first preparatory match and will face eternal rivals Ghana in the second match on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Nigeria were the better side against Portugal, but neither side could break the deadlock. The women were resolute in defence in the first half and brilliant in attack in the second.

The best chance of the evening fell to Francisca Ordega. She saw the Portuguese goalkeeper off her line in the 80th minute, but her attempt came off the crossbar.

Source: Legit.ng