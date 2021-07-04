Three officers were reportedly shot when some unknown gunmen attacked a police station in Akwa Ibom state

The gallant officers were shot as they attempted to repel the attack on the police station which is located in Udung Uko local government

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Akwa Ibom state police command, Odiko Macdon, said no life was lost

Udung Uko LGA, Akwa Ibom state - Unknown gunmen again on Saturday night, July 3, reportedly attacked a divisional police station in Udung Uko local government of Akwa Ibom state and injured three police officers on duty.

The Punch reported that the hoodlums stormed the police station in a vehicle and opened fire on the unsuspecting officers.

A source who asked not to be named said three of the officers on duty sustained serious injuries from gunshots in an attempt to repel the attack.

The source was quoted to have said:

“Unknown gunmen shot sporadically last night at the police divisional headquarters Udung Uko."

"The gallant police officers on duty tried to repel the attack but three policemen sustained serious degrees of injuries from the attack."

No life was lost - Akwa Ibom police

The spokesman of the Akwa Ibom state police command, Odiko Macdon, has confirmed the incident but said no life was lost during the attack, PM News also reported.

Macdon said the hoodlums came into the police station in a Toyota Sienna car and opened fire. He, however, lauded the officers for their vigilance in repelling the attack.

He said:

“An attempt was made at our facility in Udung Uko local government area of Akwa Ibom state but our men repelled that attack. There was no casualty. The vigilance of our men on duty led to the foiling of the attack.

“Armed men came into the station in a Sienna Toyota car with an unknown number and opened fire and our men replied them and they zoom off. The place has been fortified and investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom state government has pledged to do all in its powers to see to the eradication of cultism in secondary schools in the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel who reiterated the government's commitments towards exterminating the menace of cultism in the state called on parents to join in the fight to correct the ills in the society.

He made the comment during a special thanksgiving service to mark the retirement of the chief judge of the state, Justice Godwin Abraham, held on Sunday, June 27.

